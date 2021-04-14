Bellinger (calf) still can't run at full speed and the swelling is not completely down, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he was hesitant to put a date on Bellinger's expected return. He is swinging the bat in the cage but has not yet taking on-field batting practice. Bellinger will join the team on the road trip that runs from Friday through Tuesday, and it's possible he could be activated sometime during that span.