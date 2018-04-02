Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Notches first homer of 2018
Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Giants.
The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year started the season 0-for-9 at the plate, but he told his sophomore slump to back off in a big way with a two-run shot off of Josh Osich in the sixth inning. It would be tough for Bellinger to improve on a 39-homer, 97-RBI campaign, but it certainly isn't out of the question when you consider it wasn't even a full season (called up April 25 last year). The 22-year-old has all the promise in the world and should have a strong campaign slotted in the heart of the Dodgers' lineup.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not dealing with injury•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exits Monday's game early•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Belts first homer of spring•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Recovers from illness•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with illness•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: No plans to play outfield•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...