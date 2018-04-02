Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Giants.

The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year started the season 0-for-9 at the plate, but he told his sophomore slump to back off in a big way with a two-run shot off of Josh Osich in the sixth inning. It would be tough for Bellinger to improve on a 39-homer, 97-RBI campaign, but it certainly isn't out of the question when you consider it wasn't even a full season (called up April 25 last year). The 22-year-old has all the promise in the world and should have a strong campaign slotted in the heart of the Dodgers' lineup.