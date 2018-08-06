Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Notches seventh steal

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Astros.

Bellinger struggled to the tune of a .228/.324/.359 slash line in July, but he has turned things around in August with a homer, six RBI and a pair of steals in four starts. The 22-year-old has been splitting time at first base and center field, maintaining regular playing time following the additions of Manny Machado and Brian Dozier at the deadline. Bellinger hasn't been able to replicate his tremendous rookie numbers, but he has maintained fantasy value with 18 homers, 50 RBI, 63 runs and seven stolen bags through 112 games.