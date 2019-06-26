Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Nursing minor knee issue
Bellinger was pulled from Wednesday's loss at Arizona with a mild case of left knee tendinitis, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Bellinger went 1-for-2 with his 26th homer of the season, two runs scored and walk prior to being removed for the bottom of the sixth inning. The Diamondbacks held an 8-2 lead, prompting manager Dave Roberts to provide Bellinger with some rest over the final few frames. It doesn't seem to be a serious issue, but it's nonetheless a situation worth monitoring with Los Angeles heading to Colorado for a four-game series.
