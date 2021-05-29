Bellinger (lower leg) was activated off the injured list as expected Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger had only played in four games this season when he suffered a hairline fracture in his left fibula. He's hit just .200 in five rehab games, but the Dodgers clearly feel he's ready to contribute to the big-league squad going forward, as he's expected to start in center field in both weekend games against the Giants. DJ Peters was optioned in a corresponding move.

