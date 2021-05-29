Bellinger (lower leg) was activated off the injured list as expected Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger had only played in four games this season when he suffered a hairline fracture in his left fibula. He's hit just .200 in five rehab games, but the Dodgers clearly feel he's ready to contribute to the big-league squad going forward, as he's expected to start in center field in both weekend games against the Giants. DJ Peters was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Starting next two games•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Expected back Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes deep in rehab game•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Could return next weekend•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: To begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Rehab assignment on tap•