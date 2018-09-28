Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: On bench vs. Bumgarner

Bellinger is not in the lineup against the Giants on Friday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Bellinger will head to the bench with southpaw Madison Bumgarner on the bump for San Francisco. Look for him to rejoin the starting nine Saturday with a right-hander (Dereck Rodriguez) set to pitch.

