Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: On bench vs. lefty

Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Colorado, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger will sit a left-hander for the second consecutive day with Tyler Anderson on the mound for Colorado. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field while David Freese draws the nod at first base.

