Bellinger is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It's Bellinger's first day off this season. It's natural that his occasional days off will come against lefties like Arizona's Patrick Corbin on Wednesday, but there's no risk of a platoon situation for Bellinger, as he started against the first two lefties the Dodgers have faced. The young slugger is hitting .250 with one home run through the first six games of the season. Enrique Hernandez will start at first base in his place.