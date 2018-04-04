Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: On bench Wednesday
Bellinger is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
It's Bellinger's first day off this season. It's natural that his occasional days off will come against lefties like Arizona's Patrick Corbin on Wednesday, but there's no risk of a platoon situation for Bellinger, as he started against the first two lefties the Dodgers have faced. The young slugger is hitting .250 with one home run through the first six games of the season. Enrique Hernandez will start at first base in his place.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Notches first homer of 2018•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not dealing with injury•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exits Monday's game early•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Belts first homer of spring•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Recovers from illness•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with illness•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...