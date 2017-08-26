Bellinger (ankle) is expected to be activated off the disabled list when eligible Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The star rookie tested out his ankle Friday and is apparently on track to return on the first day that he'll be eligible to come off the disabled list. Vassegh also reports that Bellinger told manager Dave Roberts that his ankle is back to feeling 100 percent healthy. Once he's back, look for Bellinger to reclaim his spot as the Dodgers' cleanup hitter.