Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out against lefty

Bellinger is not starting against southpaw Patrick Corbin and the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger has started against a fair number of lefties, but the expanded September rosters allow the Dodgers even more chances to play the matchups. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field.

