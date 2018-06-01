Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out against lefty

Bellinger is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

He is sitting against lefty Tyler Anderson, with Enrique Hernandez getting the start in center field and hitting cleanup. Bellinger has a 95 wRC+ this season against southpaws, but owns a 122 wRC+ for his career against same-handed pitching.

