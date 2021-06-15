Bellinger (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The outfielder's absence from Tuesday's lineup comes as no surprise, as it was reported Monday that he wouldn't return until Wednesday at the very earliest. A trip to the injured list remains a possibility for Bellinger, though he can remain considered day-to-day until the Dodgers provide further update.
