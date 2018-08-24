Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out of Friday's lineup
Bellinger is not in the lineup against the Padres on Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger will receive a breather for the first time since Aug. 11 with southpaw Clayton Richard on the hill for San Diego. Since that date, Bellinger has hit .325/.391/.425 with six RBI in the past 10 days. In his place, Enrique Hernandez will man first base and bat sixth.
