Bellinger isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Bellinger will get a routine day off Saturday after going 0-for-14 with one walk and four strikeouts over the past three games. A.J. Pollock will handle the duties in center field, batting sixth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Testing out new swing•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hitting in cage•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Slated for some time at first base•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hints at commitment to Team USA•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in return•