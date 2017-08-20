Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out Sunday with ankle injury
Bellinger (ankle) is out of Sunday's lineup against the Tigers, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
He left Saturday's game with a mild ankle sprain and was seen walking without a limp after the game, but will nonetheless be held out of the day game against righty Justin Verlander. Yasiel Puig will start in right field with Adrian Gonzalez starting at first base. Bellinger should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Walking without limp•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Leaves with mild ankle sprain•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exits early Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Unbelievable August continues•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bashes homer No. 33•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits another round tripper•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...