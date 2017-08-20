Bellinger (ankle) is out of Sunday's lineup against the Tigers, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He left Saturday's game with a mild ankle sprain and was seen walking without a limp after the game, but will nonetheless be held out of the day game against righty Justin Verlander. Yasiel Puig will start in right field with Adrian Gonzalez starting at first base. Bellinger should be considered day-to-day.