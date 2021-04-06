Bellinger (calf) is unavailable Tuesday against the Athletics and is undergoing tests to determine the severity of his injury, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The 25-year-old was already absent from the starting nine, but manager Dave Roberts has now confirmed the outfielder won't be available off the bench. Bellinger was spiked in the left calf Monday, and the Dodgers could update his status after Tuesday's contest.