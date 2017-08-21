Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out until Wednesday
Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger (ankle) will be held out of Tuesday's lineup, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
While Roberts noted Bellinger's ankle was improving, he said there was still swelling, so the Dodgers will play it safe and give the rookie some extra time to rest. Adrian Gonzalez will continue to man first base until Bellinger returns to the lineup, which will be Wednesday at the earliest.
