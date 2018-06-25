Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Pair of homers in New York

Bellinger went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Sunday's game against the Mets.

His .239 batting average is still not where his owners expected it would be, but he appears to be picking things up in the power department, as he is now 5-for-13 with three home runs, a triple and six RBI over his last three games.

