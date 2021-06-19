Manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger (hamstring) played in a simulated game at the club's spring training facility Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger was joined by fellow lefty slugger Max Muncy (oblique) in taking live reps. Both players are expected to be activated at some point next week and Saturday's latest update further confirms that they're progressing toward a return to the Los Angeles lineup in the near future.