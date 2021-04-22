Bellinger (leg) plans to take batting practice on the field Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Bellinger has been on the injured list since April 9, but he participated in light jogging and took swings Monday. He'll take another step in his recovery by taking batting practice Thursday, but he still doesn't know when he'll be cleared to return to game action. Since Bellinger was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left fibula, he'll need to wait for the bone to fully heal before he can return. Chris Taylor and Zach McKinstry should continue to see increased playing time while Bellinger is sidelined.