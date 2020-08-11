Bellinger went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's loss against the Padres.

The entire Dodgers offense struggled against the Padres -- notching just four hits in 30 at-bats -- and Bellinger produced the team's lone RBI on a single that scored Mookie Betts in the bottom of the first. Bellinger is having a disappointing season, however, as he is hitting just .176 with a .512 OPS in 68 at-bats. He might be showing signs of a turnaround, however, as he has recorded hits in four of his last six games, going 5-for-24 in that stretch.