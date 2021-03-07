Bellinger (shoulder) will play center field but won't bat in the B game against the White Sox on Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 25-year-old is starting in center field in the B game against the White Sox, but he's apparently yet to be cleared to hit live pitching. Bellinger has been hitting on the field, so he doesn't seem far off from playing in regular spring games. The 2019 NL MVP is still expected to be ready for Opening Day, barring any setbacks.