Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Positioned on bench Sunday

Bellinger is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bellinger has continued to scuffle at the plate of late, hitting just .107 with just one extra-base hit in his last 10 contests. After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday, he'll be given the day off as the Dodgers close out the series against Chad Bettis and the Rockies. Joc Pederson fills in at center field.