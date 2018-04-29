Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Pulled from Sunday's game
Bellinger left during the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Giants with an undisclosed injury, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Bellinger seemed to be experiencing some discomfort after hitting a double in the fifth inning. Additional information regarding the type of injury that Bellinger incurred should be known after the team has the chance to examine him further. Max Muncy entered the game upon Bellinger's departure.
