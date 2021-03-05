Bellinger (shoulder) is participating in all defensive drills and is hitting on the field, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts described Bellinger as "progressing very well." Roberts also reiterated that Bellinger should be ready for Opening Day. It's encouraging that Bellinger has begun to ramp up his baseball activities, with past reports suggesting he could participate in exhibition games by mid-March.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Could see game action in mid-March•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Remains on track for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Nearing full strength•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Signs big one-year deal•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Progressing well in recovery•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Undergoes shoulder surgery•