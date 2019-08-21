Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Reaches 100-RBI mark
Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI while scoring twice in a 16-3 rout of Toronto on Tuesday.
Bellinger cleared the bases with a double to right center field in the fourth inning to bring his RBI total to 100 on the season. In doing so, he became the first Dodger to reach that mark since Adrian Gonzalez in 2014. Bellinger also extended his hitting streak to eight games while notching his fourth multi-hit effort over that span. He has been a run-producing machine in August, collecting 20 RBI, tied for second in the league. On the season, the 24-year-old is tied for the major-league lead in homers with 42 while ranking third in RBI, ninth in batting average (.320), third in on-base percentage (.418), second in slugging (.673) and third in OPS (1.091).
