Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Reaches base four times

Bellinger went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in a win against Washington on Sunday.

In addition to the offensive heroics, Bellinger threw a bullet from right field to rob Stephen Strasburg of a single and temporarily preserve Hyun-Jin Ryu's no-hit bid in the sixth inning. The three hits upped Bellinger's league-leading average to .407. There can be little argument that Bellinger has been the most prolific hitter in baseball in 2019, as he also leads the majors in hits (59), runs (37), RBI (38), slugging percentage (.772) and OPS (1.258) and is tied for 13th in stolen bases (7).