Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Reaches base four times in doubleheader

Bellinger went a combined 1-for-7 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Bellinger didn't provide much thump in the twin billing, but he rewarded fantasy owners with his fifth steal of the season. The young slugger has 51 homers over 203 career games, but he has quietly chipped in 15 stolen bags on 18 attempts over that span.