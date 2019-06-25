Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Reaches base four times in loss

Bellinger went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run Monday in the Dodgers' 8-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Both of Bellinger's walks were intentional, leaving him tied with fellow MVP candidate Christian Yelich for second-most in baseball this season (12). The slugger was still able to get some productive swings in during the series opener, with the two hits giving him an 11-point edge on Yelich in batting average (.353 to .342). Both Yelich and Bellinger rank top five in the majors in home runs and RBI as well, giving the National League two real contenders to end its 82-year Triple Crown drought.