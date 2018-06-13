Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Reaches base four times

Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

It's the second time in the last five games that Bellinger has reached base four times, as he's now slashing an impressive .300/.447/.800 in 10 games since the calendar flipped to June. He's still not quite at the level of last year's Rookie of the Year campaign, but the recent stretch has helped boost his slash line to .241/.323/.473 to go along with 12 homers.