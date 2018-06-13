Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Reaches base four times
Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
It's the second time in the last five games that Bellinger has reached base four times, as he's now slashing an impressive .300/.447/.800 in 10 games since the calendar flipped to June. He's still not quite at the level of last year's Rookie of the Year campaign, but the recent stretch has helped boost his slash line to .241/.323/.473 to go along with 12 homers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers again, steals two bases•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers for third straight game•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Launches 10th homer Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dropped to seventh in order•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out against lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart