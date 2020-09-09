Bellinger went 1-for-4 with two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Bellinger bounced back after two straight hitless performances and, even though he showed signs of coming back to life in the second half of August, he is hitting just .158 with a .431 OPS in five September contests.
