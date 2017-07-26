Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Records sixth stolen base
Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Minnesota.
The 21-year-old's sneaky speed (6-for-8 on steal attempts) has understandably been undermined by his tremendous power outburst this season. While he is no burner, Bellinger showed an ability to be an effective situational base stealer in the minors, going 36-for-43 over four seasons prior to his promotion. The rookie's value comes from his abilities as a slugger, but a handful of steals is just a cherry on top of an incredible breakout campaign.
