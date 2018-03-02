Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Recovers from illness
Bellinger (illness) rejoined the Dodgers on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Bellinger and a handful of other Dodgers have been away from the team while dealing with an illness the past couple days. It was never believed to be serious, and he'll likely be fully re-integrated back into spring-training festivities over the course of the weekend.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with illness•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: No plans to play outfield•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Day off Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sets new NL rookie HR record•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cracks 38th home run•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks first splash hit Wednesday•
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...