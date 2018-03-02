Bellinger (illness) rejoined the Dodgers on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Bellinger and a handful of other Dodgers have been away from the team while dealing with an illness the past couple days. It was never believed to be serious, and he'll likely be fully re-integrated back into spring-training festivities over the course of the weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories