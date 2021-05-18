Bellinger (lower leg) is scheduled to join Triple-A Oklahoma City for a rehab assignment this weekend, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 25-year-old's rehab work has progressed quickly over the past week, and he's now on the cusp of beginning a rehab assignment in the minors. Bellinger should require a handful of appearances at Triple-A to get up to game speed since he's been sidelined since April 5 by the hairline fracture in his left fibula, but he could be back in the majors within the next couple weeks.