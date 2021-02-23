Bellinger (shoulder) remains on track to be ready for Opening Day according to manager Dave Roberts, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bellinger underwent surgery in November after dislocating his shoulder in an overly exuberant celebration during the NLCS. While he's not up to full speed yet, he still has over five weeks until Opening Day, so the Dodgers don't appear to have any concerns.
