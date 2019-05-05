Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Remains out Sunday
Bellinger (shoulder) is not in the lineup Sunday in San Diego, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Bellinger injured his right shoulder on a diving play Friday and sat out Saturday's contest. He was expected back in the lineup Sunday but was evidently not cleared after testing his shoulder out before the game. He took some swings in the batting cage Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports, and he could still be available off the bench.
