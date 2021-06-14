Bellinger (hamstring) will remain on the bench for Monday's game against the Phillies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers previously indicated that Bellinger would return to the lineup Sunday, so the fact that he's still out Monday is potentially cause for concern. He'll miss his third straight game, with Mookie Betts again sliding to center field and Zach McKinstry starting in right.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Expected back Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in starting lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Day-to-day with hamstring tightness•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exits with cramp•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Tallies first steal•