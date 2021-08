Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The return of Mookie Betts (hip) from the injured list will allow the Dodgers to rest Bellinger in the series finale. With Betts getting the nod at second base in the series finale, Chris Taylor will move to outfield and cover Bellinger's usual spot in center. After missing a pair of contests with a hamstring issue, Bellinger had started each of the Dodgers' last five games, going 4-for-23 with eight strikeouts.