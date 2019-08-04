Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Resting Sunday

Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Bellinger started the last 11 contests and has an .895 OPS with two homers in that stretch, and he'll take a seat Sunday against Padres righty Chris Paddack. Matt Beaty enters the lineup at first base in the series finale, batting sixth.

More News
Our Latest Stories