Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Resting vs. lefty in series finale

Bellinger is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bellinger, who went 2-for-9 with five strikeouts over the first two games of the series, will head to the bench with a left-hander (Brent Suter) on the mound for Milwaukee. Max Muncy will shift over to first base in Bellinger's stead.

