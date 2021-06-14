Bellinger (hamstring) isn't expected to return before Wednesday and could wind up returning to the injured list, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bellinger missed most of April and May with a broken fibula and had been back in action for less than two weeks when he was pulled from Friday's game against the Rangers due to tightness in his left hamstring. The Dodgers previously expressed optimism that he'd return Sunday, but he hasn't made the desired progress and will be at minimum three days behind that schedule. Whether or not he lands on the injured list will depend on his progress over the next day or two.