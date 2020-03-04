Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Returning to lineup Thursday

Bellinger (back) will return to play in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger completed a full workout Wednesday and is set to face off against right-hander Mike Fiers during his return to game action Thursday. The reigning National League MVP appears to have overcome his minor back issue, but is expected to take a conservative approach to playing in many games this early in spring training.