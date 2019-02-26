Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Returns to lineup
Bellinger (back) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Bellinger had been dealing with back soreness, but the issue was apparently a minor one, as he returned to workouts after just one day and is back in the lineup after just two. Barring setbacks, he'll have plenty of time to be ready for the start of the regular season.
