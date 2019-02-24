Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Returns to practice
Bellinger (back) returned to practice Sunday and could be in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger missed workouts Saturday due to a sore back. He was initially expected to be held out for at least a few days but returns just one day later, so the issue should have no effect on him by the time the regular season starts.
