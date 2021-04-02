Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI on Thursday against the Rockies.

Bellinger cleared the fence with a fly ball in the third inning, but a baserunning error by Justin Turner turned the official scoring into a single. Despite that setback, it was an encouraging start to the season for Bellinger, who should be a stalwart in the cleanup spot for the Dodgers this season.