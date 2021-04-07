Bellinger (calf) won't play in Friday's home opener against the Nationals, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A stint on the injured list has not been ruled out for Bellinger, and the Dodgers will see how he feels after a couple days off. No structural damage or stress fractures were revealed after Tuesday's tests, so Bellinger isn't expected to require a lengthy absence even if he lands on the IL
