Bellinger (calf) won't play in Friday's home opener against the Nationals, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A stint on the injured list has not been ruled out for Bellinger, and the Dodgers will see how he feels after a couple days off. No structural damage or stress fractures were revealed after Tuesday's tests, so Bellinger isn't expected to require a lengthy absence even if he lands on the IL

More News