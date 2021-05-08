Bellinger (lower leg) has been running at 60 percent recently, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Bellinger has been taking live at-bats and throwing without issues recently, and he was able to slightly ramp up his running intensity recently. While the 25-year-old appears to be on the right track in his recovery, he'll likely need to be cleared of any running restrictions before he's able to return to game action.
