Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Scratched from lineup

Bellinger was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The reason for Bellinger's removal has not yet been given. Matt Beaty was also scratched from the lineup but is reportedly not injured, so it's possible there's no reason to be concerned for Bellinger, either.

