Bellinger (shoulder) will bat fifth and play center field Tuesday against Milwaukee, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger has been brought along carefully as he works his way back from November shoulder surgery. He'll be getting his first spring action with slightly more than two weeks remaining before Opening Day, so he should still have time to get up to speed by the start of the regular season.
