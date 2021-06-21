Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the injured list and start in the series finale Wednesday at San Diego, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Roberts indicated over the weekend Bellinger could rejoin the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday, and the skipper has since decided on a specific return date. The 25-year-old took at-bats in a simulated game Monday and will return to the active roster without requiring a rehab assignment.
